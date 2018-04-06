Puerto Rico closing 283 schools over sharp drop in enrollment

(CNN) Puerto Rico is closing 283 schools this summer following a sharp drop in enrollment in the past year, officials said.

Since May, schools have lost 38,762 students as the US territory works to rebuild following a devastating hurricane last year, the education department said in a statement.

"Half of the existing schools are at 60% of their capacity," it said. The department said only 828 schools will reopen in August.

Education Secretary Julia Keleher said planning to close so many schools was a tough call.

"We know it's a difficult and painful process. For this reason, we've done it in the most sensible way taking in consideration all the elements that could impact the daily lives of some families and the school communities in general," Keleher said.

