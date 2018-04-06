Two goats make a huge mistake, get stranded on bridge

(CNN) Goats are such an enigma. They're supposed to be crafty, and yet here we see two of them stranded on a precarious section of a Pennsylvania overpass. The only explanation is that they wanted to be there, knew exactly what they were doing, and were irritated when some good-hearted policemen and state employees showed up to get them down.

The goat rescue happened Tuesday on the Mahoning River Bridge in western Pennsylvania. It was a unique experience for all involved.

"We've never had goats on a bridge before," Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesperson Renee Colborn told CNN.

Colborn said no one knows how the caprine thrillseekers got up on the bridge. Goats are natural perchers, and love to hang out in impossible and worrying places like trees and nearly flat rock faces, but balancing on an 8-inch ledge approximately 150 to 200 feet off the ground seems a bit excessive.

Once the goats were spotted by the state police, Pennsylvania Turnpike employees called up the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for assistance.

