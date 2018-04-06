(CNN) Up to 5 inches of rain is expected over the weekend in Northern California, causing the state's Department of Water Resources to make preparations to use the partially repaired main spillway at the Oroville Dam if necessary.

The spillway caused a potential crisis in February 2017 during another period of heavy rain when erosion created a big hole in the concrete structure. Authorities then discovered a massive hole in the emergency spillway -- essentially a large embankment -- and evacuated about 180,000 people out of fear that an uncontrolled release of water could flood downstream communities.

The first phase of repairs on the primary spillway was finished in November, but work on the middle section is still underway, the department said

But the agency announced it may have to use the spillway soon because of the weather forecast, even though the "objective for the year has been to minimize use of the main spillway while it is still under construction."

If the spillway is put into full use, the Department of Water Resources says it will closely monitor water flow and keep local authorities in the loop. No evacuations have been ordered yet.