Nazi-looted Egon Schiele artworks returned to Holocaust victim's heirs in landmark ruling

(CNN) Franz Friedrich "Fritz" Grünbaum was an Austrian-Jewish songwriter who openly mocked Hitler in his cabaret performances. He also had a fine collection of 450 artworks that included 81 paintings by expressionist master Egon Schiele.

But his art collection was looted by Nazi agents in 1938 and Grünbaum sent to Dachau concentration camp, where he died in 1941.

Now, heirs of Grünbaum have been awarded two of his Schiele paintings in a landmark ruling by a New York judge.

Justice Charles E. Ramos of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan ruled that "Woman in a Black Pinafore" and "Woman Hiding her Face" are to be returned to Grünbaum's heirs, including plaintiffs Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, according to the summary judgment issued Wednesday.

"Woman in a Black Pinafore"

The heirs sued after they discovered the two Schiele paintings in 2015 in a booth operated by Richard Nagy, a London-based art dealer, at the Salon Art + Design Show in New York.

