These are the Central American migrants crossing Mexico in a caravan

Puebla, Mexico (CNN) They have traveled for days on foot and by bus. They are tired, hungry and desperate for a better life.

President Donald Trump described the Central American migrants traveling in a caravan through Mexico as dangerous but many of them are women and children.

As many of them stay south of the border to find work there and some 200 or so migrants continue their journey into the US , here's a look at some of their stories:

'We are not bringing any guns'

Karen Gallo, 32, left Honduras along with her two children and her husband. They've been on the road for 20 days trying to make their way to the US.