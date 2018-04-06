The Menendez brothers have been reunited in prison

(CNN) Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents, are together again and housed at the same California state prison.

Terry Thornton, spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Lyle Menendez was transferred to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego on February 22 and was moved Wednesday into the same housing unit as Erik Menendez.

Erik Menendez, center, and Lyle Menendez in August 1991.

The move was made after a transfer request from Lyle Menendez. He previously had been held at Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California, Thornton said.

The prison board found no reason that the brothers could not be housed together.

