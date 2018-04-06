A student who faced the Parkland shooter is wheeled back into school by the officer who saved him

(CNN) The last time he was at his high school, freshman Kyle Laman came face to face with the gunman whose rampage would turn his Parkland, Florida, campus into a killing field.

This week, the teenager, whose description of the shooter helped police end the massacre, returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his wheelchair pushed by the officer who ferried him away from gunfire that left 17 people dead.

Kyle, who endured three surgeries and weeks in the hospital after he was shot in the foot during the February 14 attack, called his return to school "really overwhelming and, well, mostly fun."

Aiding his homecoming was Coral Springs police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich, whom Kyle encountered as he ran on his wrecked foot away from the mass shooter he'd just watched unleash violent fury with an AR-15-style rifle

"I was able to tell the police the type of clothing he was wearing, the type of gun, the optics and the magazines that he was using, where he was located," Kyle told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Friday on "New Day."

