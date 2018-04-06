9-day sit-in at Howard University ends

(CNN) The nine-day student sit-in at Howard University came to an end Friday after trustees and the administration agreed to give them a greater voice in university decisions.

The board of trustees released a statement of commitments addressing issues raised by students with the group HU Resist . Students left the administration building at the Washington, D.C., campus, and a university news release said regular office hours will resume Monday.

Thank you to everyone who supported us. This is only the beginning. ✊🏾❤️ #StudentPowerHU — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) April 6, 2018

"This is a long time coming," said Alexis McKenney, lead organizer of HU Resist, adding that student activists had been organizing since last February, when the organization was founded. "Today's a historic moment; this is the longest standing occupation of a building in Howard's history."

The board agreed Saturday to the students' first demand : to "provide adequate housing for all students under the age of 21 and extend the fall 2018 housing deposit deadline to May 1."

In the words of Frederick Douglass, "power concedes nothing without a demand." These are our demands. #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/pnFOefF2KM — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) March 26, 2018

The administration said Friday that task forces co-chaired by students will be made to address and review policies pertaining to their other demands -- namely issues of public safety, sexual harassment and assault, mental health and grievance mechanisms. Students will now be able to select a graduate representative who will report to the vice president of student affairs.

Read More