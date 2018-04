5 things for April 6: Trump, South Korea, opioids, race and police, CDC scientist

(CNN) Think your golf game is bad? You'll feel better knowing the defending Masters champ hit five straight into water . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. White House

There's so much going on in the White House, it's impossible to choose just one thing. So, here's a little rundown for the end of the week:

- Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has endured a week of scandal , but Trump still floated him as a replacement for embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

- Trump yesterday said female migrants from Central America are " raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before ," but no one seems to know exactly where and how that claim came about.

And, if that weren't enough, the President revived his debunked assertion that millions of people voted illegally during the 2016 election.

2. South Korea

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty on multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion. Park's conviction ends a corruption scandal that gripped South Korea, upending the country's politics and implicating some of its most powerful figures. The charges were related to a massive influence-peddling case that moved angry South Koreans to flood the streets in protests calling for her removal. In 2017, she was impeached and removed from office

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty on multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion. Park's conviction ends a corruption scandal that gripped South Korea, upending the country's politics and implicating some of its most powerful figures. The charges were related to a massive influence-peddling case that moved angry South Koreans to flood the streets in protests calling for her removal. In 2017, she was impeached and removed from office

3. Opioid crisis

4. Race and police

5. CDC scientist

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The final Parkland shooting survivor has been released from the hospital

How Cubs manager Joe Maddon welcomes immigrants to his hometown

A sumo wrestler collapsed in the ring. Medics weren't allowed to treat him because they're women.

How workplaces could get rid of employee passwords

No more fitting in a capital letter, a number, an ancient rune, a block of Chinese calligraphy and a family secret into a password? Sign us up.

Indiana Jones could be played by a woman, says Steven Spielberg

THIS JUST IN ...

Labor update

The US economy is poised for some good news after a rough week. The Labor Department will publish the March jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are four things to watch for

HAPPENING LATER

Cosby jury seated

jury has been selected in the retrial of Bill Cosby , who faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania. The 12 jurors include seven men and five women. Six men are white, and one is black. Four women are white, and one is black. Opening statements are set for Monday.

TOTAL RECALL

The Hubble Space Telescope has discovered the farthest individual star ever seen. What is its nickname?

a. Icarus

b. Zeus

c. Daedalus

d. Ares

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily."

Yulia Skripal, daughter of ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, speaking publicly for the first time since the pair was poisoned with a nerve agent

TODAY'S NUMBER

$37 million

The amount in damages a jury awarded a New Jersey couple after the husband got cancer after decades of using talcum powder

AND FINALLY

