5 things for April 6: Trump, South Korea, opioids, race and police, CDC scientist

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

(CNN)Think your golf game is bad? You'll feel better knowing the defending Masters champ hit five straight into water. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House

There's so much going on in the White House, it's impossible to choose just one thing. So, here's a little rundown for the end of the week: 
    - Amid days of tariff escalation with China, President Trump has now threatened a whopping $100 billion tariff plan
    - Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has endured a week of scandal, but Trump still floated him as a replacement for embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
    - Trump yesterday said female migrants from Central America are "raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before," but no one seems to know exactly where and how that claim came about. 
    - Trump also spoke on the Stormy Daniels controversy for the first time, saying he did not know about a $130,000 payment made to the adult film actress for her silence.
    And, if that weren't enough, the President revived his debunked assertion that millions of people voted illegally during the 2016 election.
    2. South Korea

    Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty on multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion. Park's conviction ends a corruption scandal that gripped South Korea, upending the country's politics and implicating some of its most powerful figures. The charges were related to a massive influence-peddling case that moved angry South Koreans to flood the streets in protests calling for her removal. In 2017, she was impeached and removed from office
    3. Opioid crisis

    How bad is the opioid crisis in the US? Yesterday, the surgeon general issued a rare advisory recommending that more Americans carry the opioid overdose-reversing drug, naloxone. Most people know it as Narcan, though it's sold under other brands, and can very quickly restore normal breathing in someone suspected of overdosing on opioids, including heroin and prescription pain medications. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, says opioids are the "biggest crisis facing the FDA." He said he doesn't see one single solution but identified one of the most serious causes: overprescribing.
    4. Race and police

    The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of Saheed Vassell, a black man fatally shot this week by police after people reported he was pointing at them with a silver object. That object turned out to be a pipe. Vassell's death comes amid a resurgence of questions about law enforcement's unequal treatment of people of color following another police shooting in Sacramento, California. Police there said they thought Stephon Clark, who was black, had a gun, but only a cell phone was found near his body. New York's attorney general has opened an investigation into Vassell's death, while California is considering a tougher lethal force standard.
    5. CDC scientist

    A scientist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who'd been missing for almost two months was found dead in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta. Epidemiologist Timothy Cunningham's disappearance gripped the city since he went missing on February 12. Police say the 35-year-old died by drowning, and they do not suspect foul play. He was wearing his "favorite jogging shoes" when he was found.
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    The final Parkland shooting survivor has been released from the hospital
    Anthony Borges was shot while protecting his classmates. A true hero. 
    How Cubs manager Joe Maddon welcomes immigrants to his hometown
    Just in case you need some warm fuzzies today. 
    A sumo wrestler collapsed in the ring. Medics weren't allowed to treat him because they're women. 
    Women aren't allowed in sumo rings, and it's now a ... weighty controversy.
    How workplaces could get rid of employee passwords 
    No more fitting in a capital letter, a number, an ancient rune, a block of Chinese calligraphy and a family secret into a password? Sign us up. 
    Indiana Jones could be played by a woman, says Steven Spielberg
    If this happens, PLEASE give her a better name than "Indiana Joan."

    THIS JUST IN ...

    Labor update
    The US economy is poised for some good news after a rough week. The Labor Department will publish the March jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are four things to watch for.

    HAPPENING LATER

    Cosby jury seated
    A jury has been selected in the retrial of Bill Cosby, who faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania. The 12 jurors include seven men and five women. Six men are white, and one is black. Four women are white, and one is black. Opening statements are set for Monday.

    TOTAL RECALL

    The Hubble Space Telescope has discovered the farthest individual star ever seen. What is its nickname?
    a. Icarus
    b. Zeus
    c. Daedalus
    d. Ares
    Think you know? Play "Total Recall: The CNN news quiz" to see if you're right!

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily."
    Yulia Skripal, daughter of ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, speaking publicly for the first time since the pair was poisoned with a nerve agent

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    $37 million
    The amount in damages a jury awarded a New Jersey couple after the husband got cancer after decades of using talcum powder

    AND FINALLY

    Here's breakfast!
    Shout out to all our extremely tiny readers. This plate of real bacon and eggs is for you. (Click to view.)