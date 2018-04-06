5 things for April 6: Trump, South Korea, opioids, race and police, CDC scientist

Photos: Faces of Seoul protests Thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul Saturday after President Park Geun-hye was officially impeached. While polls suggest most of the country -- as many as 80% -- supports the move, a small minority of demonstrators said they wanted to "impeach the impeachment." Hide Caption 1 of 8

"Young people don't understand," said Song Bok-sung, 80, who was protesting Park's impeachment. "We remember the (Korean War) and how bad it can get."

"There was no reason for this impeachment," said Jason Choi, 36. He added that he was worried the next South Korean government would be soft on North Korea and may reverse the decision to deploy a US missile defense system in the country.

The Park decision shows that "maybe this is a time for the older people to listen to the younger people," said Kim Dae-rim, 30, who had been protesting for weeks for the now former President's impeachment.

"Today feels like a festival, everyone is happy," said Mun Ha-neul (left) and Park Hyun-jin (right), both 17, who were celebrating Park's ouster.

Jang Song-hoi, 38, was gathering signatures to start a new political party representing the youth of South Korea. "We want the youth to be able to make the world they want," he said.

Lee Dong-sun, 36, brought her children to the demonstration celebrating Park's impeachment. "Before, when there were other protests, I would just sit at home, even when I agreed," she said. "But after I had children, I felt I could no longer ride on the backs of others ... to bring them the future I desire."