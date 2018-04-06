Cosby lawyers ask for juror to be removed

(CNN) One of the jurors selected this week for Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial should be removed for making a comment indicating the TV icon is guilty, according to defense lawyers.

They say it shows the juror may not be fair and impartial.

A motion filed late Friday afternoon says the man, who was elected as Juror 11, said, "I just think he's guilty, so we can all be done and get out of here," during the jury selection process.

Another prospective juror, who was ultimately not selected, says she heard the comment while a small group of jurors were waiting be individually questioned by the judge, the defense says.

After being dismissed, she called two of Cosby's lawyers.

Read More