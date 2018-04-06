(CNN) He's more than seven feet tall. He has incredibly huge hands. And he 's an NBA record holder.

Meet 29-year-old NBA center Boban Marjanovic.

Getting his first taste of international pro ball in 2006, Marjanovic came to the NBA in 2015. Now he's a back up center for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Squeezing a seven-foot-plus man into a go-kart

Marjanovic made a splash on social media when the Clippers tweeted video of him somehow squeezing himself into a tiny go-kart and riding around L.A.'s Staples Center.

Boban arriving to the arena in style per usual! 💯 #Motorsport



Thanks for being the plug @UBER 😉 pic.twitter.com/o5LAhCjB6V — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 4, 2018

His Instagram feed illustrates how big his hands are. In one photo, his left hand dwarfs EuroLeague basketball player Ray McCallum's head.

Instagram also highlights Marjanovic's incredible dance moves.

Your fav dance crew is at it again!!! 🔥🤙 pic.twitter.com/AbLHEmEAMb — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 4, 2018

Fans were calling on local businesses to give him an advertising spot after he starred in a 2016 San Antonio car commercial.

So, can he PLAY BALL?

Oh yeah, Marjanovic can play a little basketball too.

On Tuesday, he went up against his former team, the San Antonio Spurs and dropped 8 points in 11 minutes off the bench -- setting an obscure record for the most points scored in an NBA game without a field goal attempt since the 1984-1985 season.

He felt bad about taking an $18-million pay raise

The more one learns about Marjanovic the more one admires his approach to life.

Spurs' Coach Gregg Popovich expressed his utmost respect for his former player. The hall of fame coach had to urge his young center to take a multi million-dollar pay raise even though it meant losing the talented big man to the Detroit Pistons.

"He's such a good kid at some point I had to work to get him to understand that $21 million was different than $3 million," Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News . "I said go. You've got to do it. But he felt bad."

I ended up asking #Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about his favorite Boban Marjanović moment/memory. He called the #Clippers center one of the most joyous and lovable people he's ever been around, just a wonderful person to be around. pic.twitter.com/ngJERSNyi3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 4, 2018

Boban Marjanovic isn't a household name yet, but with the NBA regular season coming to an end, fans are cheering on the Clippers if only to remain entertained by the antics of their efficient, energetic center.