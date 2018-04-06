Breaking News

Ginormous go-kart driving athlete has incredibly huge hands

By David Blank, CNN

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

(CNN)He's more than seven feet tall. He has incredibly huge hands. And he 's an NBA record holder.

Meet 29-year-old NBA center Boban Marjanovic.
Professional teams in his home country of Serbia had eyes on him since they discovered him back when he was a much smaller 14 year old -- measuring only six feet, ten inches. For the record, the man now stands seven feet, three inches tall, according to the NBA.
Getting his first taste of international pro ball in 2006, Marjanovic came to the NBA in 2015. Now he's a back up center for the Los Angeles Clippers.
    Squeezing a seven-foot-plus man into a go-kart

    Marjanovic made a splash on social media when the Clippers tweeted video of him somehow squeezing himself into a tiny go-kart and riding around L.A.'s Staples Center.
    His Instagram feed illustrates how big his hands are. In one photo, his left hand dwarfs EuroLeague basketball player Ray McCallum's head.

    Went to go support my friend @dusanristic14 today at the Cal vs Arizona game! ✅🏀

    A post shared by Boban Marjanovic (@bobimarjanovic13) on

    Instagram also highlights Marjanovic's incredible dance moves.
    Fans were calling on local businesses to give him an advertising spot after he starred in a 2016 San Antonio car commercial.

    So, can he PLAY BALL?

    Oh yeah, Marjanovic can play a little basketball too.
    On Tuesday, he went up against his former team, the San Antonio Spurs and dropped 8 points in 11 minutes off the bench -- setting an obscure record for the most points scored in an NBA game without a field goal attempt since the 1984-1985 season.
    He felt bad about taking an $18-million pay raise

    The more one learns about Marjanovic the more one admires his approach to life.
    Spurs' Coach Gregg Popovich expressed his utmost respect for his former player. The hall of fame coach had to urge his young center to take a multi million-dollar pay raise even though it meant losing the talented big man to the Detroit Pistons.
    "He's such a good kid at some point I had to work to get him to understand that $21 million was different than $3 million," Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News. "I said go. You've got to do it. But he felt bad."
    Boban Marjanovic isn't a household name yet, but with the NBA regular season coming to an end, fans are cheering on the Clippers if only to remain entertained by the antics of their efficient, energetic center.