Gold Coast, Australia (CNN) Peace Proscovia didn't want to disobey her father, but she had no choice. She had to defy him, fight against her country's cultural norms, to achieve her dream.

Born into poverty in an Ugandan village 804 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital Kampala, Proscovia stood out from a young age. She was the single-minded girl who loved sport. The child who wanted to accomplish the out of the ordinary.

Bemused villagers could not understand her blinkered determination. She would never marry, they said, never have children, never succeed if she continued to play netball. She was on the road to ruination.

Peace Proscovia vies with Kelly Jury of New Zealand on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Most of the girls believed that if they continued to play sport they wouldn't achieve what they were supposed to achieve, which was to get married and have children," the 28-year-old tells CNN Sport.

"As girls we're seen as a source of wealth, whereby by getting married we bring wealth into the family, but I had to stand against the norms of the family. I was always self-motivated."

The untrodden path

A decade on, Proscovia's father -- even the entire country -- is glad the talented goal shooter ignored him. The untrodden path she followed has taken her from the countryside to the city, to national fame and netball glory.

This softly spoken eldest child of seven, the daughter of George and Winifred, parents who struggled for employment, is the driving force of the Ugandan netball team which is competing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in its history.

The 6ft 3in goal shooter may have the freedom to walk around Australia's Gold Coast unnoticed, but back home everyone, she says, is talking about netball.

Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) – Thompson lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold in both individual Olympic sprint events since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Shaunae Miller (Bahamas) – In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Caster Semenya (South Africa) – A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Valerie Adams (New Zealand) – Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006. Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but "Keshie" Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio. Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) – The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently turned 21, still has her best years ahead of her. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Nicol David (Malaysia) – Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April? Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Lee Chog Wei (Malaysia) – The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Max Whitlock (England) – His nation's most successful gymnast, Englishman Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men's floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016. Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Catherine Skinner (Australia) – Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap. Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Jerry Tuwai (Fiji) – Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown. Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Charlotte Caslick (Australia) – Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Kyle Chalmers (Australia) – The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968. Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Adam Peaty (England) – A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through his secrets of swimming success Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Penny Oleksiak (Canada) – When Oleksiak (R) won the women's 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast. Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Jazz Carlin (Wales) – The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016. Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Alistair & Jonathan Brownlee (England) – Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn't half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Alex Marshall & Paul Foster (Scotland) – With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls. Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Maryam Usman (Nigeria) – The reigning commonwealth champion in the women's +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation. Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: 71 nations, 275 events Sakshi Malik (India) – . Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Commonwealth Games? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth GamesHave your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page Hide Caption 20 of 20

The towering captain has led her country to new heights. Hers is the face on billboards around the country, she is the one her young compatriots idolize, and for the next fortnight she and her teammates will dominate the airwaves back home as Ugandans follow the women's fortunes in Queensland.

"It's a great achievement for the country," says Proscovia, a once promising runner who has also represented her country in basketball.

"It will increase people's knowledge of netball, which means the sport will grow.

"I'm basically surprised. I never expected us to reach this level but it's something I've always been hoping for.

"And my father is so happy. He actually told me that it's good that I went forward to achieve my dream and he's so glad of me.

"I can't blame him for thinking the way he did. He never wanted any of his daughters to get out there and be messed up. That's one of the reasons he stood his ground and said: 'You're not leaving this home to go to the city.'

"They had not seen anybody benefiting from playing netball, so they were naive about what was ahead. But what I have done has benefited them more than myself."

Catching the eye

At 18, having spent three years honing her netball skills at a boarding school after a PE teacher recognized she was a special talent, Proscovia left her village with nothing but the clothes she was wearing and set off to the capital to play netball for a team which was sponsored by an insurance firm.

"The National Insurance Corporation had heard about me, got me over to the city," explains Proscovia, who initially lived with relatives.

"They gave me all the necessary help. I was earning money working for them, had a place to stay and, from there, a university spotted me playing netball and that's how my career started."

Uganda narrowly lost to New Zealand 64-51 on day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

While studying for a diploma in development studies at Nkumba University, Proscovia's feats on the court and in the classroom earned her a scholarship to play netball and study business administration at the Uganda Christian University.

Still a student, she caught the eye of English Superleague club Loughborough Lightning while playing for Uganda in a World Cup qualifier against Botswana three years ago, and the country girl who knew little of life beyond Africa left for England. Life has never been the same since.

The Uganda Commonwealth team heading out to the opening ceremony of the @GC2018 🤗🙌👌👌👌.



Netballer Peace Proscovia is the flag bearer for the team.@Official_UOC @nbstv #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/p9jJBPOvOU — aisha nassanga (@AishaSports) April 4, 2018

"At first there was no place I knew outside my own village and after that the next place I only knew of was the capital. I'd not moved beyond Africa," she recalls.

"I had no idea about England. Before I left for Loughborough my manager at work told me what the country was like. But when I arrived I was confused because I was told that it was dark throughout the day and night, that there was no light, but when I got there it was not like that at all.

"I expected to go to a place and see skyscrapers, but I found that this was a place where people live simplified lives, not luxurious ones."

The only aspect of English life Proscovia had trouble adjusting to, she says, was the British weather, but by now at least she had a suitcase full of clothes to see her through the damp, cold winters.

"I was a proper human being by then," she says. "I carried massive jackets that I've even failed to wear because they're too massive."

She learned to use a microwave, trained in a gym for the first time in her life and continued to excel, combining gym sessions, shooting sessions and team training with a Masters degree at Loughborough University. She was two hours from London and at one of the best universities in the UK.

JUST WATCHED What are the Commonwealth Games? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What are the Commonwealth Games? 01:23

From rebel to idol

Her dedication to her sport -- she practices 500 to 700 shots a day -- has brought rewards. The first African to play in England's Vitality Superleague, Proscovia swept all before her in a magical 2017 season.

In helping Loughborough to the league title, she was named the players' player of the season and the Vitality player of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Ugandan was named in the season-ending all-star VII and her 812 goals secured her the Gilbert Netball Golden Shot Award.

Peace Proscovia is a real MVP..everything goes in!



These ladies are good,to be ranked seventh in the world from an amateur league is impressive!#CWG2018 — Musali Denis (@deniszenk) April 5, 2018

After being named her country's flagbearer and leading Uganda out at the Commonwealth opening ceremony, Proscovia believes she can make an impression on the Gold Coast. Uganda, which won the Africa Championship last season, has climbed from 15th to seventh in the world rankings over the last three years.

The team, dubbed the "She Cranes," lost their opening match of the Games to New Zealand and are in a group which also includes England, the third best team in the world.

But even if Uganda fail to progress beyond the group stages, Proscovia's impact has already been significant.

"Families always tell me they're so proud of what netball has done for me and hope that their daughters will benefit from playing sport too," says Proscovia, admitting she is on a self-imposed social media lockdown during the Games as the barrage of messages are a distraction.

"Most girls are now being encouraged to go into sports, rather than live at home and get married. It's changed all over the country. Everyone wants to be like me."