Masters 2018: Tiger survives the cut as Patrick Reed leads at halfway

Updated 8:29 PM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday.
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
(CNN)Tiger Woods flirted with the cut line before securing his place for the weekend at Augusta but trails leader Patrick Reed by 13 shots at the halfway stage of the 2018 Masters.

Woods was hoping to move up the leaderboard after a first round 73 only go in the other direction as a three-over-par 75 left him on four-over 148.
But the 42-year-old was still in positive mood despite being out of contention for victory.
    "Six months ago I didn't know if I would play golf again, but here we are at the weekend of the Masters," he said.
    After a poor start and standing four-over-par, Woods looked in real trouble as he dumped his tee shot at the short 12th into the water for the second day in a row.
    Tiger Woods makes Masters return
    But once again a fine recovery shot and single putt limited his losses to a bogey, which left him on the eventual cut mark of five-over-par.
    Birdies on the 14th and 15th gave the 14-time major winner a safety buffer and he could afford to drop a further shot on the 16th but still be around for the final two rounds.

    Reed tames Augusta

    Reed, seeking his first major, moved clear of the field with a brilliant six-under 66, opening up a two-shot gap on his nearest challenger Marc Leishman of Australia, who partnered Woods for the opening two days.
    Five birdies to the turn in 31 laid the foundations for the Ryder Cup star, but he had to maintain his momentum to keep an inspired Leishman, who carded a 67, at bay.
    "I was really steady throughout the entire day," said Reed.
    "You have to give yourself the opportunities and then let the putter do the work."
    The chasing pack is led at five-under-par by Henrik Stenson of Sweden, while first round leader Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are a shot further back.
    Spieth was one of the first casualties of testing conditions for early starters as he pulled his opening tee shot into the trees on the left at the opening hole failed to get out and ran up a double bogey.
    A bogey on the next saw him back to three-under from six-under overnight in just two holes and reaching the turn in 40 saw him back in the pack.
    But in typical Spieth style the 2015 winner hit back with birdies on the 13th and 15th to scramble to a two-over-par 74 and remain in hunt.
    READ: Spieth leads way after first round at Augusta
    Northern Ireland's Rory McIllroy played solidly for a one-under-par 71, which might have been better as several birdie chances narrowly missed to his obvious frustration.
    "It's so tricky," he reflected after battling the swirling winds and lightning-fast greens.
    McIlroy is chasing the career grand slam and a fifth major title, his hopes boosted by a sensational win at Bay Hill last month.
    But Phil Mickelson's hopes nosedived after a fine start, making a sorry triple bogey on the ninth and then finding the water on the short 12th to run up a double bogey.
    He battled hard to make up the lost ground but had to settle for a seven-over 79 to finish on the cut line at five-over-par 147. "A rough couple of days," was his verdict.
    Tony Finau dislocates ankle in Masters hole-in-one celebration
    While Mickelson struggled other fancied contenders made their move, with world number one Dustin Johnson charging into contention at three-under-par with a 68, the same mark as No.2 ranked Justin Thomas, who went one better with a 67.
    Tony Finau was unable to build on his first day heroics, but a two-over 74 left him in a group at two-under-par 142 which included Rickie Fowler.
    Finau dislocated his ankle as he celebrated a hole-in-one in the par-3 contest and has been battling the discomfort in some style.
    "I could barely walk yesterday morning," he admitted.