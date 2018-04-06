Story highlights Tiger Woods makes cut at Masters

Shoots second round 75 for 148

Patrick Reed leads on 9-under 135

(CNN) Tiger Woods flirted with the cut line before securing his place for the weekend at Augusta but trails leader Patrick Reed by 13 shots at the halfway stage of the 2018 Masters.

Woods was hoping to move up the leaderboard after a first round 73 only go in the other direction as a three-over-par 75 left him on four-over 148.

But the 42-year-old was still in positive mood despite being out of contention for victory.

"Six months ago I didn't know if I would play golf again, but here we are at the weekend of the Masters," he said.

After a poor start and standing four-over-par, Woods looked in real trouble as he dumped his tee shot at the short 12th into the water for the second day in a row.

