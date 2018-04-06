Story highlights Miami Beach plays hosts to weekend of elite showjumping

Olympic riders compete just meters from the ocean

Miami Beach, Florida (CNN) For the fourth year running, Flordia's Miami Beach will play host to a weekend of elite showjumping as the Longines Global Champions Tour & League rolls into town.

Spectators will bask in golden sunshine just meters from the ocean, as riders vie for top honors and hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.

"Well, it's great to be jumping here in Miami," Prague Lions competitor Anna Kellnerova tells CNN ahead of the action which takes places between April 5 and 7. "I'm hoping to bring the best result and enjoy the sunshine."

"It's pretty breathtaking. It's quite incredible," said Georgina Bloomberg, who is competing in the Global Champions League for New York Empire alongside Olympic champion Scott Brash.

"We've been able to compete in some amazing places for the Global Champions Tour, but this is just beautiful -- and also the only American tour stop that we have."

