Breaking News

Miami Beach trades bathing suits for breeches

From Elizabeth Perez, CNN

Updated 11:22 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LGCT Miami: How to build a world class venue
LGCT Miami: How to build a world class venue

    JUST WATCHED

    LGCT Miami: How to build a world class venue

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

LGCT Miami: How to build a world class venue 03:11

Story highlights

  • Miami Beach plays hosts to weekend of elite showjumping
  • Olympic riders compete just meters from the ocean

Miami Beach, Florida (CNN)For the fourth year running, Flordia's Miami Beach will play host to a weekend of elite showjumping as the Longines Global Champions Tour & League rolls into town.

Spectators will bask in golden sunshine just meters from the ocean, as riders vie for top honors and hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.
"Well, it's great to be jumping here in Miami," Prague Lions competitor Anna Kellnerova tells CNN ahead of the action which takes places between April 5 and 7. "I'm hoping to bring the best result and enjoy the sunshine."
    "It's pretty breathtaking. It's quite incredible," said Georgina Bloomberg, who is competing in the Global Champions League for New York Empire alongside Olympic champion Scott Brash.
    "We've been able to compete in some amazing places for the Global Champions Tour, but this is just beautiful -- and also the only American tour stop that we have."
    Read More
    WATCH: Scott Brash and Miami Celtics triumph in LGCT Mexico

    'An unique arena'

    Such an unusual setting brings with it an unusual set of challenges.
    According to Ben Maher, a rider for the London Knights, it's important to ensure the horses don't get spooked.
    "When we come here it's an unique arena and it's very small," says Maher. "We obviously have the sea on one side and many of the fans and the crowd on each side, so it's quite an enclosed arena for the horses.
    "There's a lot of distractions for them but, as a rider, we're focused on our route, our plan and trying to leave the jumps up and win the competition."
    The world&#39;s most valuable horses
    exp longines global champions tour global champions league berlin ludger beerbaum_00002001

      JUST WATCHED

      The world's most valuable horses

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The world's most valuable horses 02:33
     

    A nine-day transformation

    It's an even bigger task for the organizers of the annual event.
    Equestrian is a fully-fledged Olympic sport and, as such, it's no surprise that imported silica sand of Olympic grade is required.
    As sport director of the Global Champions circuit, Marco Danese knows all about the precise conditions required to host such a prestigious showjumping event.
    Every year, some of the world&#39;s best showjumpers spend a weekend competing in an unusual location: Miami Beach.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Welcome to MiamiEvery year, some of the world's best showjumpers spend a weekend competing in an unusual location: Miami Beach.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    The beach offers good conditions under foot... and the weather typically isn&#39;t bad, either.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Blue skiesThe beach offers good conditions under foot... and the weather typically isn't bad, either.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    People hitting the beach have an unexpected chance to meet some of the world&#39;s top showjumping horses.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Nice to meet youPeople hitting the beach have an unexpected chance to meet some of the world's top showjumping horses.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Here&#39;s Irish rider Richie Moloney competing against a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in the Longines Global Champions Tour 2017 season.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Sea wallHere's Irish rider Richie Moloney competing against a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in the Longines Global Champions Tour 2017 season.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    This rider is José Alfredo Hernández Ortega, from El Salvador. He isn&#39;t a pro -- he competes as a hobby.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    HobbyThis rider is José Alfredo Hernández Ortega, from El Salvador. He isn't a pro -- he competes as a hobby.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    This rider, on the other hand, is one of the world&#39;s top professionals: Jessica Springsteen.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Boss's daughterThis rider, on the other hand, is one of the world's top professionals: Jessica Springsteen.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Jessica Springsteen and father Bruce pose in one of the luxury tents at the Global Champions Tour in Miami.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Family photoJessica Springsteen and father Bruce pose in one of the luxury tents at the Global Champions Tour in Miami.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Leading riders like Edwina Tops-Alexander, left, let their hair down after the day&#39;s events end.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    After darkLeading riders like Edwina Tops-Alexander, left, let their hair down after the day's events end.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    Events on Miami Beach take place over several days of hot, sunny weather.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Another dayEvents on Miami Beach take place over several days of hot, sunny weather.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Horses prepare for the rigors of a day&#39;s competition in air-conditioned stables.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Morning strollHorses prepare for the rigors of a day's competition in air-conditioned stables.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    U.S. Olympian Lauren Hough competes in front of an intrigued crowd.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    Turning headsU.S. Olympian Lauren Hough competes in front of an intrigued crowd.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    Miami is the second of a number of iconic venues this year. British rider Scott Brash, on board Hello Sanctos, won the leg in 2017, going on to seal the Championship.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    More destinationsMiami is the second of a number of iconic venues this year. British rider Scott Brash, on board Hello Sanctos, won the leg in 2017, going on to seal the Championship.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    The Global Champions Tour will next move on to Shanghai, China.
    Photos: Global Champions Tour heads oceanside
    SundownThe Global Champions Tour will next move on to Shanghai, China.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    _GD23108LGCT Venue on Miami Beach_GD23530468535262_master468535256_masterJessica Springsteen1bruce jessica springsteenEdwina Tops, Cari Anderson, &amp; Schuyler Riley_GD23517_GD23311468536144_masterhorsegrasso2Edwina-TequilaA79I2290
    "To build up this venue is very difficult. It's maybe the most difficult buildup we have in our series," says Danese.
    "We cover all the area with a platform and put the sand on top, because the horses need to jump in a special sand."
    What is your favorite sporting venue in the world? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    All in all it takes around nine days, but it's not just the competition area that Danese and his colleagues have to worry about.
    "First of all there is air conditioning in the stables, so we try to maintain the same temperature all day for the horses," he explains. "They compete in the afternoon and in the evening when temperature is better."
    Horse of a lifetime: Hello Sanctos
    Horse of a lifetime: Hello Sanctos

      JUST WATCHED

      Horse of a lifetime: Hello Sanctos

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Horse of a lifetime: Hello Sanctos 02:05
    Visit CNN.com/equestrian for more news and features
    This year, the Global Champions takes in a record 17 locations across the globe, while the GCL boasts more teams than ever before with 19.
    After the temporary setting at Miami Beach is packed away, the riders will head to Shanghai's China Art Palace from April 20-22 for the third leg of action.