What was Carlos Sainz Jr's first car?

Renault driver finished 10th in season opener

(CNN) When you spend 21 weekends a year tearing around the world's most famous race tracks, what you drive in your spare time can seem trivial.

That's the opinion of Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr., anyway. And that's why the Spaniard is happy driving his trusty Volkswagen Golf when he's back home -- the first car he ever owned.

"I still have my Golf," the 23-year-old Renault driver tells CNN The Circuit.

"For a first car I couldn't ask for much more than that kind of car.

