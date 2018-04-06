(CNN) What were you doing when you were an 11-year-old kid?

Playing in the park? Sneaking into movies that you were too young to watch? Or perhaps zoning out in front of cartoons on the TV?

Whatever it was it's unlikely you were competing in a major international sporting event. So kudos to Welsh table tennis player Anna Hursey who at the age of 11 has been taking the Commonwealth Games, which is being held on Australia's Gold Coast, by storm.

The youngest athlete at the Games hasn't been in Australia just there for the ride either, she has showed serious talent.

Eyes on the prize ... Hursey serves during the women's team group game against Sri Lanka.

Hursey helped her nation qualify for the quarterfinals after defeating India on Thursday in the doubles with partner Charlotte Carey -- a veritable veteran at the grand old age of 21 -- before doing the same again against Sri Lanka on Friday, this time partnering with Chloe Thomas.

