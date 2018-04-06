VA dismisses privatization talk after leadership change

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's decision to dismiss David Shulkin as the secretary of Veterans Affairs stoked speculation that the White House would move swiftly to allow veterans more access to private care outside the VA's health system.

But the agency in a statement on Thursday downplayed that possibility, calling suggestions that the agency charged with caring for the nation's veterans was moving in that direction "completely false."

"There is no effort underway to privatize VA, and to suggest otherwise is completely false and a red herring designed to distract and avoid honest debate on the real issues surrounding Veterans' health care," the VA said in a statement released Thursday . The note cited the agency's increases in funding, employees and medical facilities over the past two decades.

Roughly 30% of veterans already see private doctors outside the VA, but some groups, including the influential Conservative Veterans of America which is backed by the Koch Brothers, have pushed for more private care.

Leading veterans groups, including the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, have opposed unlimited choice, suggesting that would dismantle the VA.

