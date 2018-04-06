(CNN) Capping a week of aggressive rhetoric on immigration and border security, President Donald Trump on Friday evening ordered his administration to double down on ending the so-called "catch and release" of deportable immigrants.

In a memo for the heads of the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, Trump ordered his officials to prepare a series of reports on further measures they can take to crack down on illegal immigration.

The memo did not prescribe any policy steps to take and largely reiterated demands from executive orders Trump signed in the early days of his presidency, but the move highlights his frustration over Congress' inability to pass any major immigration or border security legislation and lawmakers' continued refusal to fund his border wall outside of a few dozen miles.

In a statement to go along with the memo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the document orders "important steps" to be taken.

"The safety and security of the American people is the President's highest priority, and he will keep his promise to protect our country and to ensure that our laws are respected," Sanders said, accusing Democrats of blocking further action although the President has struggled to find even enough Republicans in Congress to pass much of his agenda.

