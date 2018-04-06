Lawmakers praise Trump for Russia sanctions

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are praising the Trump administration's new Russian sanctions Friday, saying it was much needed after Russia meddled in the 2016 election, though some prominent members of Congress are calling for more to be done.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the sanctions as "a clear message to Putin and his cronies that there will be a high price to pay for Russia's aggression in Ukraine and Syria."

"The United States must press forward with a broader strategy to deter and, if necessary, defeat Russian aggression and counter Russian malign influence activities," he said in a statement. "Anything less will only encourage Putin to continue attacking us, our allies, and democracies around the world."

The Trump administration unleashed additional sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin along with 12 companies they own or control.

The measures announced by the Treasury Department on Friday were also aimed at 17 senior Russian government officials and the state-owned Russian weapons trading company, Rosoboronexport, which has long-standing ties to Syria and its subsidiary, Russian Financial Corporation Bank.

Read More