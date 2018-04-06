Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out his loaded, personal .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun Friday and laid it on the table at a diner where he was meeting with his constituents in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Norman told CNN he wanted to make a point in the debate over gun violence.

"I merely proved a point that guns themselves are not the issue," he said.

Norman said that having a loaded gun in the room should, if anything, have made people feel more safe.

"Given the scenario that if someone had walked into that diner and began to fire a weapon, I told them I would be able to defend myself and them as well," he explained.

Read More