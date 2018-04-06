Pompeo's secretary of state confirmation hearing set for next Thursday

Washington (CNN) Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing for secretary of state is scheduled for 10 a.m. next Thursday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced Friday.

Pompeo has been tapped by President Donald Trump to succeed Rex Tillerson, whom Trump fired last month.

Pompeo has served as head of the CIA in the first year of Trump's presidency.

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who's the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had previously said in a statement that Pompeo's confirmation hearing would be in April, but the committee had yet to confirm an exact date.

Pompeo went through a confirmation hearing last year to be CIA director. The former congressman from Kansas was confirmed by the Senate 66-32.

