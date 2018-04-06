Cuomo-Nixon fight could divide NY Dems beyond primary

(CNN) Cynthia Nixon, the actress and activist challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's 2018 Democratic primary will not commit to winding down her campaign if Cuomo wins the party's nomination in September.

Both Nixon and Cuomo, an incumbent seeking his third term, are vying for the endorsement of the small but influential Working Families Party, a progressive organization that backed Cuomo in 2010 and again, with an unlikely hand from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, four years later.

On Thursday, Nixon demurred when asked if the WFP's potential support, and a place on their ballot line, would encourage her to run as a third party candidate if she failed to oust Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

"I'm not prepared to say," she said in an interview with New York public radio station WXXI.

But Nixon emphasized how critical their support is to Democratic candidates.

