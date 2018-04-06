(CNN) The Justice Department is allowing all House and Senate intelligence committee members to review the application that it and the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, according to a letter obtained by CNN Friday.

Lawmakers will be able to review the application and renewals at a secure location at the Justice Department— something the department calls an "extraordinary accommodation."

The concession comes amid fresh demands this week from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to allow all members of the committee to review the materials.

The California Republican also wants to review an unredacted version of the document the FBI used to formally begin its investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in Moscow's efforts to influence the 2016 election, an issue not addressed in Friday's letter.

Separately, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said the department on Monday will supplement its document production to the House Judiciary Committee by producing another 1,000 pages of materials in response to a subpoena issued by committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

