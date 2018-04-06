Former Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka dies at 93

Washington (CNN) Former Sen. Daniel Akaka, a Democrat from Hawaii who served in Congress for more than three decades, died Friday, according to local media reports and lawmakers from Hawaii. He was 93.

The first Hawaiian of native descent to represent the Senate, Akaka was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1976. He was appointed to a vacant Senate seat in 1990 and won a special election to remain in that seat. He went on to win re-election three more times until he retired after the 2012 elections.

With Akaka's retirement in January 2013 and Inouye's death in December 2012, Hawaii quickly went from having one of the most senior Senate delegations to having one of the most junior.

Senator's passionate advocacy on behalf of Hawaii, Native Hawaiians, his students, veterans, and his contributions to our community and humanity cannot be easily measured. He gave his heart to Hawaii. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aunty Millie and the entire Akaka Ohana. — Colleen Hanabusa (@RepHanabusa) April 6, 2018

Daniel K. Akaka was beloved by everyone in Hawaii, and his colleagues of both parties in Washington DC. A pure heart, a determined warrior for native Hawaiians, and a true public servant. We will miss you, Senator Akaka. Aloha. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 6, 2018

Senator Akaka truly embodied the aloha spirit & selflessly dedicated his life to serving others. He treated everyone equally, with kindness, respect & love - no matter who they were or how they treated him. He responded always with aloha, sharing his warm smile & embrace w/ all — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 6, 2018

Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka embodied the Aloha Spirit. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Hawaii as an educator, and in the U.S. Army, state government, the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/1PiekJ9ur3 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 6, 2018

Read More