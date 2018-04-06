New proposal wouldn't impact endangered species currently protected

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration's proposed overhaul of threatened wildlife protections would not impact the 300 species currently listed, though it would drastically change how future species are handled, according to an internal Fish and Wildlife Service document.

The draft proposal, obtained on Thursday by CNN, outlines how the administration seeks to change the protections for animals and plants the government determines in the future are at risk of becoming endangered. Instead of applying general protections for threatened species, the new rule would tailor guidelines for each individual animal or plant life -- a change that concerns conservation advocates, who believe it will lead to an even longer backlog.

The draft rule also revealed the administration plans to propose two other rule changes related to the Endangered Species Act. It did not specify the nature of those forthcoming proposals.

A spokesman for the Fish and Wildlife Service declined to comment on the document or future proposals.

"It is premature to discuss a rule that has not been completed and is subject to change while under interagency review," spokesman Gavin Shire told CNN.

