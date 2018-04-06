Trumps pick Mount Vernon for rare private dinner with the Macrons

(CNN) Last July, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dined with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at their invitation inside the famous Le Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower, with sweeping views of Paris laid out in front of them.

The White House on Friday confirmed the Trumps will now return the favor of a private dinner inside a historical landmark, only on this side of the Atlantic.

When the Macrons arrive in Washington to be feted at the White House on the occasion of the administration's first official state dinner April 24, they will spend the evening beforehand as dinner guests of the Trumps at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate on the banks of the Potomac River.

Melania Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that the dinner, like the one in Paris, will just be for two couples; no other guests have been invited.

The selection of Mount Vernon is in many ways unique, yet obvious nonetheless. The former home of America's founding father, Mount Vernon represents iconic Americana, with grounds and gardens extending for hundreds of acres around the main house, a sweeping white mansion with 21 rooms that now functions as a top tourist destination.

