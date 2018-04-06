(CNN) At least five people were killed Friday as fresh clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces along the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinian health officials in Gaza said.

Israeli troops fired live rounds against Palestinians along the border fence, the Israeli military said, a week after violent clashes led to the bloodiest day in Gaza since 2014.

Five people including a teenager were shot and killed in eastern Gaza on Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement. At least 310 people were injured, at least five seriously with wounds to the head or upper torso, the ministry said. Dozens of the injured were treated near the border fence by Red Crescent field medics.

Tensions had been building on both sides of the Gaza-Israel border ahead of what some Gazans alternately dubbed "Friday of Fire" or "Friday of Tires," the second in a sequence of marches planned through mid-May.

Israeli soldiers are seen as Palestinians protest at the Israel-Gaza border on Friday.

Israeli troops are responding with "riot dispersal means" and live fire "in accordance with the rules of engagement" at Palestinians who "have been rioting in five locations" since Friday morning, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said. Troops are also using water cannon to put out fires generated by burning tires.

Read More