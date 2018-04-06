New Jersey couple awarded $37 million in talcum powder case

(CNN) A jury in Middlesex County, New Jersey, awarded $30 million in compensatory damages on Thursday to a man who got cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.

Lanzo's case was the first to go to trial in New Jersey, the home state of Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson and other talcum powder companies face thousands of separate but related cases that draw a connection between genital talc use and ovarian cancer.

In this case, the jury awarded $7 million to Kendra, Stephen Lanzo's wife, and $30 million to him, with Johnson & Johnson getting 70% of the liability and Imerys Talc, a supplier of the mineral, liable for 30%.

The Lanzos' lawyers accused the company of holding back information from its customers about the health risks of asbestos in its talc products since the 1960s.

Johnson & Johnson argued that it did extensive testing to make sure its products were not contaminated.

"While we are disappointed with this decision, the jury has further deliberations to conduct in this trial and we will reserve additional comment until the case is fully completed," said Carol Goodrich, a spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson.

Imerys Talc did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but they told Courtroom View Network that they intended to appeal.

The jury will begin a second part phase of the trial to consider punitive damages on Tuesday.