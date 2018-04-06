London (CNN) Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is "improving rapidly" and is "no longer in a critical condition" following a nerve agent attack in Salisbury last month, the hospital treating him said in a statement on Friday.

Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said Skripal, 66, was responding well to treatment and his condition was improving.

The news comes a day after Skripal's daughter Yulia, 33, who was also poisoned in the attack, released her first public statement after regaining consciousness last week

"As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital," Blanshard said Friday. She gave no indication when Yulia or her father could be released.

Yulia and Sergei Skripal were found slumped on a bench at an outdoor shopping precinct in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

