Fans really want 'The Office' reboot

Story highlights NBC Entertainment chairman says "The Office" reboot is a possibility

One star suggests something other than a full-fledged series

(CNN) Turns out people are really missing the zany action of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.

That fictitious company in the real life city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was the setting for NBC's comedy "The Office."

Naturally that stirred excitement on social media.

In the break room and I hear this....



"I cannot wait for the reboot of the office."



Me too, man. Me too. — meeks 💛 (@Meika_Mathews) April 4, 2018

They need to reboot The Office — A Gift For My Father (@Aphr1ca) April 6, 2018

so joel told me he heard on the radio today that there's a rumor that the office might be getting a reboot and oh my god let this rumor be true, i miss my crew 😪 — ashley🌼🌸 (@aplanzer) April 6, 2018

If Jersey Shore gets a reboot then The Office is next right??? @theofficenbc — Paul (@getlikepaul) April 6, 2018

"The Office," which was itself an Americanized version of the original British series, ran from 2005 to 2013 and helped launch the careers of stars such as Steve Carell and Mindy Kaling.

