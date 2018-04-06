Lorde apologizes for Whitney Houston bathtub joke

Story highlights Singer roasted on social media for her Instagram posting

Lorde says she didn't make the connection with Houston's death

(CNN) Lorde has offered an apology after she was roasted for joking about Whitney Houston and a bathtub.

The 21-year-old singer posted a now-deleted Instagram photo of a tub being filled with running water and captioned it, "And iiii will always love you," a lyric from Houston's 1992 recording of the Dolly Parton song "I Will Always Love You."

hey @lorde uh might not want to post a picture of a full bath tub with a Whitney Houston lyric. feels a bit insensitive since Whitney died in a bath tub pic.twitter.com/CKKIwEKaOQ — Leesa Allmond (@leesology) April 6, 2018

Some fans were incensed by the posting and took to social media to vent.

Of all the songs by all the singers in the world, Lorde had to caption a picture of her bathtub with Whitney Houston lyrics. pic.twitter.com/u0uN3jgQms — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) April 6, 2018

Y'all. Lorde just made a Whitney Houston bathtub joke. I would say cancel her, but canceled folks just end up being more successful in the long run. — tyrese sanders (@tysandsnyc) April 6, 2018

Lorde is lucky the gays were watching Drag Race and weren't bored enough to make her Whitney Houston scandal a bigger deal pic.twitter.com/7O485yTedK — 🗑🌈🐥 (@trashygaytweets) April 6, 2018

twitter to lorde after coming for whitney houston pic.twitter.com/QudA2vVnFs — 1942bs (@REGGllE) April 6, 2018

Others defended Lorde and insisted the singer didn't mean to make a joke of Houston's death.

believe me lorde wasn't thinking of whitney houston — ᴠᴏɴ ᴅʏʟᴀɴ (@vondylan_) April 6, 2018

let's not forget this ICONIC moment of lorde covering whitney houston pic.twitter.com/GechNJf27Y — chris 🌌 (@getyouwild_) April 6, 2018

