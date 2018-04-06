Breaking News

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles, quarantined from 8-week-old son

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:37 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

creators lin miranda
creators lin miranda

    JUST WATCHED

    Lin-Manuel Miranda explains his tasty creative process

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lin-Manuel Miranda explains his tasty creative process 03:06

(CNN)Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he's battling shingles.

The "Hamilton" creator took to Twitter on Thursday to tell followers that what he thought was a migraine, turned out to be shingles.
"Hey, cool story. This isn't a migraine, it's shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice."
Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, welcomed a baby boy in February. They also have a three-year-old son.
    Shingles, the same virus that causes chickenpox, includes symptoms of pain and a rash.
    Read More
    On Friday, the playwright and Broadway composer took to social media to clarify that he was joking about the mask and is staying "up the street" at his parents home.