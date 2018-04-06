'Killing Eve' joins TV wave of killer Russians

(CNN) On TV and in movies, the Russians aren't coming. When it comes to playing bad guys — from ruthless mobsters to shadowy spies — they're already here.

Although in some instances happenstance, the spate of headlines about Russians meddling in the U.S. election process clearly haven't gone unnoticed by TV writers. And if it's not exactly a return to the Cold War heyday of the old Soviet Union, just as terrorism found its way into dramas after the Sept. 11 attacks, some of these programs are clearly piggybacking on the heft brought to them by current events.

This week brings "Killing Eve," a BBC America drama starring Sandra Oh as an office-bound intelligence analyst in the U.K., who realizes there's an implacable Russian assassin (played by Jodie Comer) leaving a trail of bodies across Europe.

It's a more entertaining spin, frankly, than the still-in-release movie "Red Sparrow," which features Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian dancer recruited into a life of espionage. That's attributable in part to the off-kilter writing courtesy of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created and starred in the wonderfully dark and comic series "Fleabag," creating a strange link between Oh's analyst and her quarry.

There are plenty more examples of Eastern European heavies, though only some directly inspired by real-world parallels.

