(CNN) Kate Hudson closed out her week with a big reveal: She's pregnant.

The "Marshall" actress announced on Instagram on Friday that she's expecting a baby girl with musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The entire family, she said, is "crazy excited."

But, she said, it hasn't been an easy first trimester.

"If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick!" she wrote in a caption accompanying a gender-reveal video. "Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been."

Hudson has two sons from two previous relationships.

