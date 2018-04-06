Breaking News

'Jersey Shore' returns with tax troubles, fist bumps and plastic surgery

By Chloe Melas

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

Most of the "Jersey Shore" crew reunited for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" which premiered in April 2018 on MTV. The series follows the original ruckus housemates (except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) who are now in different stages of their lives. Let's catch up with the group:
Most of the "Jersey Shore" crew reunited for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" which premiered in April 2018 on MTV. The series follows the original ruckus housemates (except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) who are now in different stages of their lives. Let's catch up with the group:
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has come a long way from makeout sessions in the house and an arrest for public intoxication. She has given birth to two children, published a book and married Jionni LaValle.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino made headlines in 2014 after a fight at his tanning salon. He also had a reality show about his family that premiered on TVGN. In January 2018 Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.
Jenni "Jwoww" Farley had spinoff, "Snooki & JWoww" with her BFF as well as the go90 series "Snooki & Jwoww: Moms With Attitude." The two also shared motherhood. Farley welcomed her first child in September with Roger Mathews. The two have appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola -- with Diana Nyad in October 2013 in New York -- has a line of fitness apparel She had a tumultous relationship with cast member Ronnie Magro which ended in 2016.
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio has found success as a DJ, working with the likes of rapper 50 Cent and Britney Spears. He had an MTV spinoff, "The Pauly D Project" and in 2016 joined the cast of E's "Famously Single" reality series. On the personal front, he reportedly became embroiled in a custody battle after discovering he had fathered a daughter.
Deena Cortese pursued a career in music. She told the New York Post after the show ended that she was happy to become a civilian again. "Normal people who are on reality shows don't want to go back to normal life," she said. "I'm one of the rare ones." in 2014 she appeared on "Couples Therapy" and in 2017 she married Christopher Buckner.
Vinny Guadagnino snagged a talk show on MTV, the short-lived "The Show With Vinny," in 2012. In 2014, he told a New York radio station he had a negative run-in with rapper Nicki Minaj.
Ronnie Magro had kidney issues and put on some weight, he said, because of his illness. In 2014, he showed off his newly ripped physique after shedding the pounds. In 2017 he also joined the cast of "Famously Single."
Angelina Pivarnick appeared on the VH1 reality series "Couples Therapy" and started doing her fighting away from a Jersey bar. Here, she trained for a World Xtreme Entertainment Boxing fight at Stay Fly Muay Thai Gym in Philadelphia in 2014.
(CNN)The overly tan "Jersey Shore" cast has returned to television.

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" debuted Thursday and while it's been nearly six years since the gang said farewell, not much has changed.
Here's what we learned in the season premiere:

Something looks different

    Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, openly discuss having undergone plastic surgery. Vinny Guadagnino commented, "Nicole's face has the price tag hanging off of it."
    The one cast member who looks almost eerily the same is Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio. His gelled blowout is unchanged and looks like it could withstand a tropical storm.

    The gang's all here. Wait, where's Sammi?

    Quite a bit of the two hour premiere focused on Sammi Giancola's absence. Her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who welcomed his first child on Tuesday with girlfriend, Jen Harley, admitted why he and Giancola eventually called it quits. "I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It's over," he said. But in true "Jersey Shore" fashion, Pauly D brought a life-size doll to replace Giancola in the house.

    What's the situation?

    Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino showed up in the second half of the premiere and shared his serious legal troubles. In January, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion and concealing income. Although he was allowed to film the show, Sorrentino has a sentencing later this month and could face up to five years in prison.
    "My freedom is jeopardized and there's nothing I need more than to see my roommates and have this vacation," Sorrentino said.
    "Jersey Shore Family Vacation' airs Thursdays at 8pm on MTV.