(CNN) The overly tan "Jersey Shore" cast has returned to television.

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" debuted Thursday and while it's been nearly six years since the gang said farewell, not much has changed.

Here's what we learned in the season premiere:

Something looks different

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, openly discuss having undergone plastic surgery. Vinny Guadagnino commented, "Nicole's face has the price tag hanging off of it."

Read More