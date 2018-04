Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? Most of the "Jersey Shore" crew reunited for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" which premiered in April 2018 on MTV. The series follows the original ruckus housemates (except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) who are now in different stages of their lives. Let's catch up with the group: Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has come a long way from makeout sessions in the house and an arrest for public intoxication. She has given birth to two children, published a book and married Jionni LaValle. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino made headlines in 2014 after a fight at his tanning salon . He also had a reality show about his family that premiered on TVGN. In January 2018 Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Jenni "Jwoww" Farley had spinoff, "Snooki & JWoww" with her BFF as well as the go90 series "Snooki & Jwoww: Moms With Attitude." The two also shared motherhood. Farley welcomed her first child in September with Roger Mathews. The two have appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars." Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola -- with Diana Nyad in October 2013 in New York -- has a line of fitness apparel She had a tumultous relationship with cast member Ronnie Magro which ended in 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio has found success as a DJ, working with the likes of rapper 50 Cent and Britney Spears. He had an MTV spinoff, "The Pauly D Project" and in 2016 joined the cast of E's "Famously Single" reality series. On the personal front, he reportedly became embroiled in a custody battle after discovering he had fathered a daughter. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Deena Cortese pursued a career in music. She told the New York Post after the show ended that she was happy to become a civilian again. "Normal people who are on reality shows don't want to go back to normal life," she said. "I'm one of the rare ones." in 2014 she appeared on "Couples Therapy" and in 2017 she married Christopher Buckner. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Vinny Guadagnino snagged a talk show on MTV, the short-lived "The Show With Vinny," in 2012. In 2014, he told a New York radio station he had a negative run-in with rapper Nicki Minaj. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? 'Jersey Shore' cast: Where are they now? – Ronnie Magro had kidney issues and put on some weight, he said, because of his illness. In 2014, he showed off his newly ripped physique after shedding the pounds. In 2017 he also joined the cast of "Famously Single." Hide Caption 9 of 10