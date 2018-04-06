'Howards End' expands novel into splendid Starz miniseries

(CNN) While it's pretty near impossible to improve on the original casting in "Howards End," a new version airing on Starz has acquitted itself admirably, while offering more expansive treatment of E.M. Forster's novel with Oscar-winning writer Kenneth Lonergan's four-hour adaptation.

Beautifully produced, this collaboration with the BBC (where the program has already aired) features Hayley Atwell as Margaret Schlegel, who along with her more impetuous sister Helen (Philippa Coulthard) are living relatively liberated lives within the strictures of Edwardian London along with their aunt (Tracey Ullman).

Margaret, however, forms an unlikely friendship with the ailing Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond), who unbeknownst to her -- and to the horror of Ruth's family -- bequeaths to Margaret her idyllic country home, Howards End.

Matters are further complicated when Margaret becomes involved with Ruth's husband, Henry Wilcox (Matthew Macfadyen), after her death, despite his horrid grown children and Neanderthal-like views about male-female relationships.

Helen, meanwhile, puts her do-gooder impulses to work trying to help a working-class stiff, Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn), whose interactions with the family, despite her good intentions, only seem to keep magnifying his misfortune.

