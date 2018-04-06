Breaking News

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, has a stylist and personal shopper

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:47 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

  • The youngster is fashion forward in her own right
  • The 6-year-old recently got into a bidding war over art

(CNN)Blue Ivy Carter is only 6 years old, but she is already way cooler than the rest of us.

The daughter of superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z has a stylist and personal shopper, her mother's rep confirmed to Women's Wear Daily.
Manuel A. Mendez works for Beyoncé's management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and has put together such looks as the custom white Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit the youngster wore to this year's Grammy Awards and the Billie Blush dress she sported in her father's "Family Feud" video.

    Mendez also dressed her in a gold ensemble to match her mother for the recent Wearable Art Gala, where the elementary schooler made headlines after she placed a $19,000 bid on a piece of art.

    Beyoncé & Blue tonight. #wearableartgala #wacotowakanda @wacotheater

    And before you go thinking Blue Ivy is nothing but a little fashionista, don't forget that she already has launched her music career.
    She's got a freestyle rap on her father's latest, Grammy-nominated album, "4:44."