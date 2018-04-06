Improve your public speaking skills with this affordable online course

Story highlights The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course is on sale for just $15

Do you have a fear of public speaking, or just want to get better at it? You're not alone. Experts say nervousness when speaking in front of a group is normal. They also say that practice and preparation can help you overcome anxiety — especially if you practice a lot.

To get you started, we'd recommend The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course. Originally a $200 value, this 16-hour course is on sale at the CNN Store for just $15. Once you purchase, you'll have lifetime access to a logically sequenced lineup of lessons on public speaking and presentation. This course is suitable for all levels of experience.

The course is taught by Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist and MBA graduate from Columbia University. Given his years of success, you can bet Haroun will have a ton of tools you can add to your repertoire as you follow along.

To access your course, it's important that you redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. Then you can use Web or mobile streaming to get started.

To ensure you're happy with your purchase, the CNN Store offers a 15-day guarantee of satisfaction or your money back.