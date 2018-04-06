Modi's BJP party kicks into election mode in India with massive rally

(CNN) One year ahead of the next general elections, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into campaign mode by staging a 300,000-strong rally in Mumbai.

The massive rally in the country's financial capital on Friday, was a move seen as a show of strength ahead of expected general elections, which are due by May 2019.

The rally was fronted by the BJP's powerful president, Amit Shah, a close friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used the platform to hammer Opposition party chief Rahul Gandhi, taunting him Gandhi with the nickname, "Rahul Baba," which can mean "baby" in Hindi.

Shah also used the opportunity to praiseModi's four years of governance, rattling off the names of various government programs.

"We came into government, not for the pleasure of being in power, but to use it as the medium of power to work for the welfare of the poor," he told the gathering, many of whom were ferried to the city on the thousands of buses and 28 trains the BJP had booked to transport its supporters.

The BJP is the party of a New India. We are privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups, across all sections of society. We are a Party that believes in India's diversity, our unique culture and, above all, the strengths of 125 crore Indians! #IndiaTrustsBJP pic.twitter.com/1DNDyBXOpZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018

