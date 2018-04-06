Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:04 PM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A kick heard around the world. A song shared around the world. And a hotel out of this world. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A 'PlayStation goal'

Cristiano Ronaldo scores record goals. But this one is different.

A slam-dunk appearance

    Justin Timberlake gets a surprise in Cleveland. See who drops in.
    Read More

    A Jurassic discovery

    A student finds rare footprints in a lagoon. Here are the clues the fossil left behind.

    A lil' rapper

    A mom records her 3-year-old singing the words to a DMX song. The internet falls in love.

    A farewell to 'demodays'

    Chip and Joanna Gaines say goodbye to HGTV's "Fixer Upper." However, viewers can take heart: A new show is coming.

    A stellar hotel

    Aurora Station space hotel
    Anyone want to see 16 sunrises in one day? In four years, you may get your chance.