What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A kick heard around the world. A song shared around the world. And a hotel out of this world. It's time for this week's politics-free news.
A 'PlayStation goal'
Cristiano Ronaldo scores record goals. But this one is different.
A slam-dunk appearance
Justin Timberlake gets a surprise in Cleveland. See who drops in.
A Jurassic discovery
A student finds rare footprints in a lagoon. Here are the clues the fossil left behind.
A lil' rapper
A mom records her 3-year-old singing the words to a DMX song. The internet falls in love.
A farewell to 'demodays'
Chip and Joanna Gaines say goodbye to HGTV's "Fixer Upper." However, viewers can take heart: A new show is coming.
A stellar hotel
Anyone want to see 16 sunrises in one day? In four years, you may get your chance.