Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)An iconic character is reprised, a rapping girl goes viral, an NBA great drops by during a pop star's concert. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
A character reprisal
Mike Myers brought back his "Dr. Evil" character from the "Austin Powers" movies to poke fun at the revolving doors in the Trump administration.
Preschooler busts a rhyme
A 3-year-old girl surprised her mom by rapping the words to DMX's "Party Up (Up in Here)" while doing chores.
A superstar surprise
LeBron James made a surprise appearance at Justin Timberlake's Cleveland concert.
Trump wants out of Syria
President Donald Trump announced the United States will be pulling troops out of Syria, but in years past, he criticized President Barack Obama for what he said was broadcasting US military moves.
Jay-Z opens up
The hip-hop legend spoke to David Letterman about his mother, Gloria Carter, coming out to him as gay.