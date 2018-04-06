Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) An iconic character is reprised, a rapping girl goes viral, an NBA great drops by during a pop star's concert. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A character reprisal

JUST WATCHED Mike Myers revives 'Dr. Evil' to tease Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mike Myers revives 'Dr. Evil' to tease Trump 01:06

Mike Myers brought back his "Dr. Evil" character from the "Austin Powers" movies to poke fun at the revolving doors in the Trump administration.

Preschooler busts a rhyme

JUST WATCHED Little girl rapping DMX goes viral Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Little girl rapping DMX goes viral 01:07

A 3-year-old girl surprised her mom by rapping the words to DMX's "Party Up (Up in Here)" while doing chores.

Read More