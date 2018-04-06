(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Facebook announced changes to combat election meddling. The social media giant will require political advertisers to verify their identities. The move comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify on Capitol Hill next week.
-- The US is sanctioning several Russian oligarchs and officials, including Vladimir Putin's son-in-law.
-- Puerto Rico will close 283 schools following a sharp drop in enrollment.
-- The Menendez brothers, the siblings convicted of murdering their parents, have been reunited in prison.
-- MMA star Conor "The Notorious" McGregor was charged with assault after allegedly throwing something through a bus window at a media event.
-- The Dow plunged as trade war fears returned.
-- This 17-year-old was accepted into 19 universities, including Stanford, Columbia and Yale.
-- President Trump calls Scott Pruitt a "good man," but that hasn't stopped him from firing Cabinet members before. Speculation continues to swirl about the embattled EPA chief's fate.
-- After months of silence, President Trump broke his silence on Stormy Daniels. Everyone has their own idea why.
-- President Trump is skipping the White House Correspondents' Association dinner for a second-straight year.