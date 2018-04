(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Facebook announced changes to combat election meddling. The social media giant will require political advertisers to verify their identities. The move comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify on Capitol Hill next week.

-- The US is sanctioning several Russian oligarchs and officials, including Vladimir Putin's son-in-law.

-- The Menendez brothers , the siblings convicted of murdering their parents, have been reunited in prison.