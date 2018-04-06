Ex-Brazil president Lula da Silva fails to turn himself over to federal police

(CNN) Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva failed to turn himself in to federal authorities on Friday, when he was supposed to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

An arrest warrant required Lula da Silva, 72, to surrender to police by 5 p.m. local time in the southern city of Curitiba. Instead, he remains at the headquarters of Brazil's Metalworkers union in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo state, some 260 miles away.

Large crowds of Lula supporters have gathered there to protest in support of him.

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered Lula da Silva's arrest after the country's Supreme Court ruled that he must start serving the 12 years.

Shortly before Friday's deadline, Brazil's Superior Court of Justice, the nation's highest appellate court, rejected a habeas corpus request to delay the prison time.

