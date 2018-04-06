16 killed as gunmen blow up bank and attack police in Nigeria

Story highlights Nine police officers and seven residents killed in coordinated attack, police say

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Armed robbers in central Nigeria used dynamite to blow up a vault in a bank, killing 16 people, a police spokesman told CNN

More than 20 bank robbers were involved in the robbery Thursday in the remote town of Offa, Kwara State, the police told CNN.

The men, armed with assault rifles, attacked three banks and fired at a police station.

"They attacked the police station first and killed nine police officers," Ajayi Okasanmi, spokesman Kwara State Police told CNN.

Seven people hit by stray bullets were killed in the operation that lasted for an hour, he said, adding that the robbers escaped.

