(CNN) Family members of the woman who opened fire at YouTube's headquarters this week were stunned by news of the attack in San Bruno, California, but said they warned police ahead of the shooting.

Aghdam used YouTube to post videos about her views on animal rights and her vegan lifestyle, among other topics.

But police in Mountain View, California, where Aghdam was found early Tuesday hours before the attack dispute the family's characterization of phone calls with authorities.

Aghdam had been reported missing Saturday in San Diego County. Mountain View police said they let her go after she indicated she had left home due to "family issues" and was living out of her car and looking for work. Police said they then contacted her family to let them know she had been found.

"The father confirmed to us that the family had been having issues at home, but did not act in any way concerned about why his daughter had left," it said.

Aghdam held grudge against YouTube, relative says

The violence in San Bruno clashed with relatives' perception of a woman they believed to be a peace-loving vegan. Her brother told CNN affiliate KGTV that "she never hurt any creature" before Tuesday.

A woman who claimed to be the shooter's aunt but would not share her name said Aghdam's father told police his daughter was "angry" at YouTube, and police should be careful.

"And police said, 'We are going to watch her,' but they didn't watch her," she told CNN's Miguel Marquez outside the family home Wednesday in Menifee, California. Aghdam had harbored a grudge for a year, the woman added, after the video-sharing site put what she called a "filter" on her videos.

Aghdam's central grievances appear to have been focused on censorship and revenue.

Police are investigating a site that appears to show the same woman lambasting YouTube for restricting her videos, though authorities have not confirmed the site belonged to Aghdam.

One post on the site claims, "Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" Another says "close-minded" YouTube employees put age restrictions on her videos; the post claims the move was aimed at reducing views and discouraging the woman from making new videos.

'She might do something'

Just hours before Tuesday's shooting , police in Mountain View discovered Aghdam asleep in her vehicle, hundreds of miles from home and about 30 miles southeast of YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno. A quick check of her license plate revealed the owner had been reported missing from the San Diego area.

Police called Aghdam's father and brother to let them know she'd been found.

"At no point during our roughly 20 minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others ... she was calm and cooperative," Mountain View police said.

Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters Police respond to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after gunshots were reported there on Tuesday, April 3. At least three people were injured in a shooting, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, and the suspected shooter was found dead. Barberini said the dead woman appeared to take her own life but the investigation was just beginning. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters Police walk outside the YouTube building. YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters Workers walk down a street near the YouTube complex. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters Burlingame Police Chief Eric Wollman hands a dog named Kimba to a man who didn't give his name but said he worked for YouTube. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters People gather outside the building. One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building "as fast as they could." Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence. People gathered outside, and one by one they were were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters Officers run toward the building after the shooting. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Shooting at YouTube headquarters The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from people reporting shots fired, City Manager Connie Jackson told CNN. Hide Caption 8 of 8

But Aghdam's brother, who also did not want to be identified, searched "Mountain View" on Google and found it was close YouTube's headquarters, he told KGTV.

Knowing his sister had a problem with YouTube, he said he warned police that "she went all the way from San Diego, so she might do something."

But Mountain View police said they received no indication from Aghdam's father or brother that she had a propensity for violence.

"Roughly one hour after our phone call to Aghdam's family, her father called us back to let us know that she made a series of vegan videos for her channel on YouTube and that the company had recently done something to her videos that had caused her to become upset," Mountain View police said.

But "at no point did her father or brother mention anything about potential acts of violence or a possibility of Aghdam lashing out as a result of her issues with her (YouTube) videos."