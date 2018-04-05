(CNN) New England Patriots player Julian Edelman was in Texas visiting a friend when he got a disturbing message on social media.

"I can't help but notice in the comments section there is a kid saying he's going to shoot up a school, can everybody alert the authorities please????" an unidentified Instagram user posted under a photo of Edelman in Austin.

In addition to the message under his photo, the Instagram user sent him a separate direct message.

"Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority," the message said.

What followed was a flurry of actions that authorities said may have helped stop a potential school shooting.