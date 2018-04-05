Oklahoma teacher walkout in 4th day; taxes on Internet sales eyed

(CNN) Hundreds of Oklahoma teachers packed the state Capitol on the fourth consecutive day of a walkout -- even as the Senate was poised to examine a bill that could raise more education funding from sales on Amazon and other Internet sites.

Schools in Oklahoma City and Tulsa were closed Thursday because of the walkout. Many other schools were open, but even some of them were represented by at least one teacher at the protests in Oklahoma City.

Besides cramming the Capitol's rotunda, protesting teachers swarmed the grounds outside, holding signs such as "Stronger Together" and "Help Us!"

Erica Blystone, an Oklahoma kindergarten teacher "holds class" and reads to her Skyview students on the floor of the state capitol. The walkout is in its 4th day. #OKWalk4Kids pic.twitter.com/UVIWDGgrka — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) April 5, 2018

Meanwhile, some protesting teachers from the Tulsa area were on their second day of a planned seven-day, 110-mile walk to the capital.

"This whole thing is for our kids, our students. If we're willing to walk this long and this far, what is the Oklahoma legislation willing to do for our kids?" Heather Cody, a third-grade teacher at Mayo Demonstration School in Tulsa, said Wednesday

